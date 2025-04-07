Monday AM Forecast: Cloudy and cool today, Sunny stretch to follow

Chilly mornings and pleasant, sunny afternoons return this week! A quiet stretch of weather can be expected after an active past few weeks.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect:

Monday: noticeably cooler with lingering clouds

Tuesday through Thursday: chilly mornings, mild afternoons, lots of sun

The Weekend: mainly sunny, mild, and dry

Today & Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies and a light northerly breeze will make for a cooler start to the workweek. Morning lows in the low 50s may call for a light jacket. Temperatures will struggle to warm up today due to cloud cover, only reaching into the low 60s for afternoon highs. Overnight, skies will finally clear, and temperatures will fall into the low 40s around the region for the first time in a few weeks. Frost is unlikely around the region early Tuesday.

Up Next: Sunny, dry, and pleasant conditions will dominate through the workweek and into the upcoming weekend. Look for chilly mornings in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with cooler starts in the 50s for the rest of the week. Afternoons will warm each day, in the low-70s Tuesday, and middle to upper 70s through the weekend. Thursday and Sunday afternoons may even touch the 80-degree mark again. Winds throughout the week will be much lighter than the past 7 days. Variable winds will range between 5-15 mph.

- Emma Kate C.

