Sunday PM Forecast: Clouds linger for a little longer, pleasant weather to follow

The week begins on a mostly cloudy and cool note, but eventually sunshine will return. A long stretch of pleasant weather will soon begin.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect:

Monday: noticeably cooler with lingering clouds

noticeably cooler with lingering clouds Tuesday through Thursday: chilly mornings, mild afternoons, lots of sun

chilly mornings, mild afternoons, lots of sun The Weekend: mainly sunny and mild

Tonight & Tomorrow: A northwest breeze will send cooler air into the region overnight; however, clouds and the strength of the wind will work to offset some of that cooling. Most locations will experience a wake-up temperature in the low-50s. A spotty shower is not off the table, but these won’t impact the morning drive in any major capacity. A few passing sprinkles also cannot be ruled out during the day. Lingering clouds will keep temperatures in the 50s through early afternoon, but some late-day cloud breaks will help boost highs into the lower and middle-60s.

Up Next: Clearing skies and calming winds will set the stage for a chilly start on Tuesday. With morning lows in the low-40s, many will need a jacket. The afternoon will be much more pleasant, however, as highs soar into the low-70s under full sunshine. More of the same is expected on Wednesday, but tack on a few more degrees to temperatures. Highs will challenge 80° on Thursday ahead of a weak cool front. Passing late Thursday, this front will be hardly noticeable. But its passage will halt the warming trend, allowing for a weekend full of nice weather. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature sunny skies with highs anywhere between 75-80° and lows in the 50s.

