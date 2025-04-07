BRPD places second in State Police Crisis Negotiation Competition

ALEXANDRIA - Louisiana State Police hosted their inaugural Crisis Negotiation Competition on Friday and the Baton Rouge Police Department's team earned second place.

The competition was held in Camp Beauregard in Pineville. Teams had to use their negotiation skills in real-world scenarios during the six-hour contest. Organizers said there were no breaks during the simulation to make it as close to real life as possible.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office walked away with the first-place belt and an automatic bid to next year's event.