62°
Latest Weather Blog
Large fire burns through roof of Central home
CENTRAL — Firefighters worked a large fire that burned through the roof of a home in Central early Sunday morning.
The fire began around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Virgil Jackson Ave., according to the Central Fire Department.
When crews arrived, the fire had already burned through the roof and smoke and flames were coming from the back side of the house.
The flames were quickly brought under control by the fire department.
No injuries were reported, and no one was at home at the time of the fire.
Trending News
Investigators said the fire started in the outdoor kitchen and spread to the house.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Hands Off' demonstration held at State Capitol in protest of President Trump's...
-
Deputies looking for runaway 16-year-old last seen in Hammond
-
Pope makes surprise appearance at St. Peters Square, 2 weeks after leaving...
-
2une In Previews: Flower Fest blooms in the capital city
-
Funeral services planned for Bill Simon, beloved Baton Rouge tire shop owner