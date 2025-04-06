A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of the area

*Update*- As of 12:09am, most are only dealing with light to moderate showers. The only thunderstorm activity is in Wilkinson County. More storms are back west, and these will move our way over the next several hours. Some of these could be strong to severe.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite and Wilkinson Counties until 5am Sunday.

A line of storms is currently organizing to our west and northwest. It will push through the area late tonight, and early tomorrow morning. The primary threats include a few tornadoes, isolated damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, and isolated large hail events.

Posts below are from the WBRZ Weather X account. Monitor for weather warnings below.