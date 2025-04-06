Sunday AM Forecast: Severe threat is over, light showers and clouds to linger

The threat of severe weather has ended. While light showers and clouds may linger into the new workweek, a long stretch of pleasant weather is set to begin.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect:

Sunday: lingering showers, breezy and cooler

lingering showers, breezy and cooler Monday: clearing and cooler

clearing and cooler Tuesday through Thursday: chilly mornings, sunny afternoons

chilly mornings, sunny afternoons Friday through Sunday: warmer but still dry

Today and Tonight: Storms will clear from west to east Sunday morning, with drier conditions expected by the afternoon. If you have outdoor plans, keep an eye on the forecast, as showers and especially clouds could linger. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, only reaching the mid to upper 60s as winds shift around to the northwest. The clouds and winds make the temperature forecast a little tricky overnight. While the winds will be sending much cooler air our way, the strength of the winds and clouds will limit cooling to an extent. Most locations should reach lows in the low 50s.

Up Next: Get ready for a big cool-down! Monday will be the coolest day we’ve seen in a while, with highs struggling to get past the mid-60s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, morning temperatures will drop into the 40s—so you might need a jacket! However, afternoons will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the 70s. The end of the workweek looks fantastic, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures gradually warming, getting back into the 80s by Friday.

– Josh

