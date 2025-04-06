LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top power forward

BATON ROUGE - Although her career at LSU is over, Aneesah Morrow made sure to leave her mark on the program. She was announced as the winner of the Katrina McClain award. The award goes to the top power forward in the country.

Morrow finished the season as LSU’s leading scorer (18.7 ppg) and the nation’s leading rebounder (13.5 rpg). She also led the country with 30 double-doubles this season.

In her two seasons in Baton Rouge, Morrow has scored 1,282 points and secured 854 rebounds. That earned her a two-time All SEC player award.

Morrow will now turn her attention to the upcoming WNBA Draft on April 14th.