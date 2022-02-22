Tuesday AM Forecast: A cold front will cut through the WBRZ viewing area

Warm and muggy ahead of the next cold front.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After starting with temperatures near 70 degrees, afternoon highs will be well into the 80s this afternoon. The humidity is back, and conditions will be muggy. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon but are most likely for areas in Mississippi and all the boarding parishes. Any rain will be short-lived, and totals will be minimal. Temperatures tonight will be muggy, in the upper 60s.

Up Next: On Wednesday, temperatures will be in low 80s in the afternoon with a few afternoon showers. Showers will be very spotty and light along a boundary. This boundary will not even be strong enough to make it all the way to the coastline. On Wednesday and Thursday, the northwest corner of the WBRZ viewing area will see temperatures a little bit cooler as the front attempts to make it through. Thursday will be an almost perfect repeat of Wednesday with temperatures in the 80s and a few afternoon showers. Areas further north will still be about 10 degrees cooler. Some much cooler, drier air is set to move in right at the start of the weekend. A cold front will come through on Friday bringing showers and storms and temperatures falling into the 40s by Friday night. Saturday is looking clear and cool with temperatures in the upper 50s in the afternoon. One last push of showers will come through the area on Sunday before we totally dry out for next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

