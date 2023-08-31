Trucker who killed 3 Southern University band members in I-49 crash sentenced, expected to spend a year in prison

(left to right) Dylan Young, Tyran Williams and Brody Moore

NATCHITOCHES - A man who struck and killed three Southern University students with his semi truck while they were on the side of the road changing a flat tire was sentenced after he plead guilty to three counts of negligent homicide.

The three students, Dylan Young, Brody Moore and Tyran Williams, were traveling home Dec. 6 to visit family during their winter break. Investigators said the trio was stopped on the shoulder of the interstate with a flat tire when Clyde Gay's truck hit them.

The crash happened along I-49 near Natchitoches, where Gay's 1997 Freightliner drifted onto the northbound shoulder, struck the left side of the Jeep and impacted all three pedestrians, according to Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement found no signs of intoxication at the time, but there was still enough evidence to charge him.

Gay was given five years in prison for each count concurrently, but he is expected to only spend one year in prison as the judge suspended all but one year of his sentence. Gay will also have to pay funeral expenses and court costs for the families.