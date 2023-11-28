63°
Truck hauling chickens overturns on I-59
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A truck hauling live chickens flipped onto its side, blocking travel on I-59 in St. Tammany Parish early Tuesday.
The 18-wheeler was involved in a crash with a sedan shortly after 4 a.m.
The incident closed I-59 northbound near mile marker 10, near Pearl River, as crews removed the vehicles from the highway.
One person was taken to the hospital, and the interstate reopened about 8 a.m.
