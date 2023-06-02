Tropical Storm Arlene forms on second day of hurricane season, poses no threat locally

Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Friday, the second day of the 2023 hurricane season.

Hurricane hunters flew into the storm system Friday morning and reported back that a tropical depression had strengthened into a named storm with winds at 40 mph.

The storm poses no threat to Louisiana, as it weakens and drifts toward Cuba. At some point Saturday, it's expected to just be a low-pressure system.

At 4 p.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center placed the center of the storm at 26.4 north latitude and 85.8 west longitude, or 430 miles southeast of Baton Rouge.

The main threat from Arlene is the possibility of heavy rain in the central and southern Florida Peninsula. Generally, 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible, but there could be up to 5 inches in isolated areas.