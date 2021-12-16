Trial continues in 2016 murder of teacher, expected to wrap up Friday

Alleged killer and former assistant principal Robert Marks sat emotionless in the Iberville Parish courthouse today, staring intently at the prosecution as they questioned each witness who took the stand.

"The evidence is what it is," said District Attorney Tony Clayton. "I'm convinced we proved our case without a shadow of a doubt."

Marks is charged with the 2016 murder of Lyntell Washington, who was believed to be pregnant with Mark's baby at the time. Thursday's trial began with testimony from Baton Rouge Police's lead detective, who says Marks' cell phone pinged off the same cell tower as Washington's, tying him to the crime scene. Marks' defense attorney, Lon Burns, argues there is no sure way to tell that he had his cell phone at the time of the murder.

"The problem is the defense claims that the phone records are merely circumstantial," Clayton said. "The problem with that is the defendant made a serious mistake. He called a woman from that phone after he was pinged from the site where the body was located."

The last to take the stand was East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark. On display were gruesome photos of Washington's decomposed body and her unborn baby's skeletal remains. The jurors watched in horror, with one day left to decide Marks' fate.

"Dr. Beau Clark wrapped it up, no pun intended, when he talked about how that baby died," Clayton said. "That the baby would have survived had we got to it earlier, outside of that mother's womb."