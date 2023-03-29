Train derails in Port Allen; no injuries, no immediate danger to public

PORT ALLEN - A train derailed in Port Allen Wednesday morning, but officials are saying the situation is not severe.

The derailment happened around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on a railroad that runs parallel to LA-1 near the Anchorage overpass. The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said there was currently no known threat to the public, and no injuries were reported.

The Louisiana State Police Hazmat team was called to the scene to investigate, according to WBRSO.

State Police released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that the train was carrying potentially hazardous material but that no leak was detected.

"This morning at approximately 8:30a.m.,Louisiana State Police -Hazardous Materials was contacted in reference to a train derailment involving several rail cars containing butadiene and liquid petroleum gas near LA - 1 and Anchorage Overpass. Upon arrival, representatives from Louisiana State Police-Hazmat, Department of Environmental Quality, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Baton Rouge Fire Department, and Union Pacific Railroad began assessing the scene. Crews did not detect any release of hazardous chemicals. At this time, there are no reported injuries and this remains a active investigation."