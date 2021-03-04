61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic Update: Crash on I-12 WB at Drusilla Lane cleared; all lanes open

3 hours 17 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, March 04 2021 Mar 4, 2021 March 04, 2021 7:22 AM March 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Thursday (March 4) crash with injury that occurred on I-12 WB at Drusilla Lane has been cleared from the roadway and all area lanes are now open.  

Area traffic is still a bit congested, and is described as "stop-and-go" from Juban Rd/LA 1026/Exit 12.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days