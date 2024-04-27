Town of Killian provides update on water situation, says well will be inspected

KILLIAN - The Town of Killian provided updates about their plans to check their well and restore the water system in the town.

According to officials, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office will be going door-to-door to each home on Monday to inform of a potential loss of water pressure on Wednesday, May 1.

The inspection of the well will happen Wednesday, which will identify any problems if there are any. There is a potential for total loss of all water pressure to the system.

Additionally, the town has several pallets of water stored in the fire station at town hall that are being distributed to residents. Residents can pick up two cases of water per person in the household per day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The town is still under a town-wide boil advisory.

You can read the full statement here: