Sleeping toddler killed by stray bullet during overnight shootout in BR neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A 3-year-old was struck and killed by a stray bullet while resting in his own bed after a gunfight erupted late Tuesday night.

Officers swarmed the scene—located on Fairfields Avenue just off N Foster Drive—around 11 p.m., according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police taped off a perimeter around the house where the toddler was shot and found what appeared to be shell casings on the sidewalk outside the home.

The victim, identified by police as Devin Page Jr., died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police said late Wednesday morning that investigators don't believe the child's home was the intended target. The department suspects the bullet may have come from a shootout that unfolded in the street.

The gunfire happened around the same block of Fairfields Avenue where police said shots were fired into a home just days earlier. In that shooting, police said a child was hurt by bullet fragments after someone opened fire on a house late Sunday night.