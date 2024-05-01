89°
Diocese of Baton Rouge appoints new executive director of Catholic Charities

May 01, 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Diocese of Baton Rouge announced its new executive director for Catholic Charities Wednesday afternoon.

Stephanie K. Sterling, the current Director of Family Services at Catholic Charities, will succeed David C. Aguillard, who served 15 years as the executive director.

Sterling will become the new executive director on July 1.

