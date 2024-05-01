84°
Truck driver dead after running off Iberville Parish gravel road Tuesday afternoon
WHITE CASTLE - Deputies are investigating after a service truck driver ran off a gravel road and into a cane field, overturning his vehicle and being fatally injured Tuesday afternoon.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said the truck driver was driving on a gravel road off River Road Tuesday when he apparently lost control and ran into a cane field. His truck overturned, and the driver died on scene.
Officials said the road was "well-maintained" and that there was no clear reason why the driver may have lost control. Investigators are not ruling out a medical emergency as the cause of the crash.
The driver has been identified by the company he worked for, but officials did not immediately release his name.
