80°
Latest Weather Blog
Toddler died after she was forced to drink alcohol; mom & grandmother booked for murder
BATON ROUGE - A toddler died of alcohol poisoning after her family forced her to drink whiskey, police said Friday.
The East Baton Rouge coroner's office said 4-year-old China Record had a blood-alcohol level of .680 percent, more than eight times the .08-percent driving limit for an adult.
The Baton Rouge Police Department was first called to Wallis Street on Thursday morning to investigate the child's death. On Friday, police revealed the child's grandmother, 53-year-old Roxanne Record, forced the child to drink alcohol while the mother, 28-year-old Kadjah Record, watched.
Both were booked into jail for first-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigate 4-year-old's death
-
EBR continues drainage discussions through public meetings
-
City-Parish launches new dashboard and hotline for drainage project information
-
Police have not released new information after 5-year-old shot mother Thursday morning
-
City-parish will soon use helicopters for mosquito abatement