Police investigating child's death in neighborhood off Florida Boulevard

Thursday, April 21 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A child died in a Baton Rouge neighborhood late Thursday morning, prompting an investigation by police.

The death was first reported around 11 a.m. on Wallis Street near Harco Drive. Police said officers and the coroner's office were called to the scene to investigate.

No other details surrounding the death were available. 

This is a developing story. 

