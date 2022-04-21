85°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating child's death in neighborhood off Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A child died in a Baton Rouge neighborhood late Thursday morning, prompting an investigation by police.
The death was first reported around 11 a.m. on Wallis Street near Harco Drive. Police said officers and the coroner's office were called to the scene to investigate.
No other details surrounding the death were available.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: Child shot mom at Baton Rouge apartment
-
EBR Metro Council approves Hoo Shoo Too rezoning proposal
-
Ahead of House vote Thursday, lawmakers confident a new bridge will get...
-
Killer tied woman to steering wheel, stabbed her to death on Facebook...
-
New Amazon warehouse will hopefully bring jobs to Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...
-
Monday morning sports update
-
Madison Prep Star Percy Daniels decommits from Seton Hall
-
Catholic with stable full of pitchers on this year's talented squad