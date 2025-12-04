Gov. Landry appoints Jarrod Coniglio as the new Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Revenue

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry has appointed Jarrod Coniglio as the new Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Revenue following the departure of Sec. Richard Nelson.

Coniglio is the current deputy secretary of the state revenue department, appointed to the position in 2024. Coniglio spent more than a decade working at the Department of Revenue, starting in 2012 as a deputy secretary, assistant secretary of debt recovery and chief operating officer.

Brandea Averett will be promoted to deputy secretary, and Catherine Logan will be promoted to the assistant secretary of the Office of Legal Affairs, Landry said.

"First, I want to thank Richard Nelson for his dedicated service over the past two years as Secretary of Revenue," Landry said. "Under his leadership, and with the hard work of this team, we passed historic tax reform that has already helped attract tens of billions of dollars in new investment to our state. I look forward to continuing that momentum with Jarrod Coniglio as Secretary, and I am proud to recognize Brandea Averett and Catherine Logan as they move into their new roles and continue serving the people of Louisiana."

Nelson was appointed as the president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System earlier this week.