Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent

Wednesday, December 03 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - Student-athletes from around the Baton Rouge area signed National Letters of Intent to play college sports on Wednesday.

East Ascension

Brysten Martinez - LSU Football

University Lab

Lawson Dixon – Southeastern football

Erin Moore – Navy football

Jordan Pinnock – Louisiana–Lafayette football

Sophia Mitchell - Southwest Mississippi CC soccer

Jaris Hamilton – Delgado CC baseball

Brody Mayeux – Mississippi Delta CC baseball

Lane Mixon – Northwestern State baseball

Grant Sunstrom – Louisiana Tech baseball

Catholic High

Blaine Bradford - Ohio State football

Harrison Kidder - Louisiana–Lafayette football

Blaise Thomassie - Stanford football

Lucas Lawrence - Ole Miss baseball

Mills Richardson - Southeastern baseball

St. Joseph's Academy

Gracie Mann - Southeastern beach volleyball

Avery Papania - Southern Miss soccer

Ivy May - Nicholls State soccer

Cameron Raines - Southwestern University (Georgetown, Texas) tennis

Molly Milligan - Emanuel University bowling

Plaquemine

Roderick Bingham - Louisiana–Lafayette football

Brusly

Patrick Gales - Nicholls football

Central

JaMichael Garrett - Ole Miss football

Graham Harris - Northwestern State football

