52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Football is not retaining Austin Thomas as the team's general manager

2 hours 26 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, December 04 2025 Dec 4, 2025 December 04, 2025 5:32 PM December 04, 2025 in Sports
Source: The Advocate
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Now that Lane Kiffin has taken over the LSU football program, he's making some changes to those around him.

The Advocate reported that football general manager Austin Thomas will not be retained in his current role under Kiffin.

Thomas, who has worked with Kiffin before, has been LSU's GM for the past two seasons. When Kiffin took the job in Baton Rouge, he brought in his general manager from Ole Miss, Billy Glasscock.

Trending News

Thomas' future with the program is unclear. He could be moved to another role in the Athletic Department.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days