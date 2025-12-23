LSU football signs 11 players on first day of early signing period

BATON ROUGE - The LSU 2026 recruiting class has shuffled in recent days, but 11 student-athletes signed Letters of Intent with the Tigers on Wednesday.

LSU Wednesday Signees

Richard Anderson, 5-star DL from Edna Karr High School

Brysten Martinez, 4-star OL from East Ascension High School

Jabari Mack, 4-star WR from Destrehan High School

Aiden Hall, 4-star S from Edna Karr High School

Corey Barber, 4-star WR from Alabama

JC Anderson, 4-star TE from Illinois

Havon Finney, 4-star CB from California

Brayden Allen, 3-star WR from Lafayette Christian

Dez Ellis, 3-star CB from Franklin Parish

Ryan Miret, 3-star OL from Florida

Isaiah Washington, 3-star, Haynesville

Lamar Brown, the best prospect in the 2026 class according to On3, did not sign with the Tigers on Wednesday. The University High lineman, who is still verbally committed to LSU, has not made a decision on his future yet.

Wednesday is the first day of a three-day early signing period. The next signing period after Friday is in February.