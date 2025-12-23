Latest Weather Blog
LSU football signs 11 players on first day of early signing period
BATON ROUGE - The LSU 2026 recruiting class has shuffled in recent days, but 11 student-athletes signed Letters of Intent with the Tigers on Wednesday.
LSU Wednesday Signees
Richard Anderson, 5-star DL from Edna Karr High School
Brysten Martinez, 4-star OL from East Ascension High School
Jabari Mack, 4-star WR from Destrehan High School
Aiden Hall, 4-star S from Edna Karr High School
Corey Barber, 4-star WR from Alabama
JC Anderson, 4-star TE from Illinois
Havon Finney, 4-star CB from California
Brayden Allen, 3-star WR from Lafayette Christian
Dez Ellis, 3-star CB from Franklin Parish
Ryan Miret, 3-star OL from Florida
Isaiah Washington, 3-star, Haynesville
Lamar Brown, the best prospect in the 2026 class according to On3, did not sign with the Tigers on Wednesday. The University High lineman, who is still verbally committed to LSU, has not made a decision on his future yet.
Wednesday is the first day of a three-day early signing period. The next signing period after Friday is in February.
