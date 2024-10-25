59°
Teenager was paid $2,000 to kill man in fatal September shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police said a man arrested Thursday for a September shooting was paid $2,000 to kill the victim.
The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Anthony Torreganohayes, 18, on Thursday. He is accused of shooting and killin Johnny Green, 44, on Sept. 13.
Torreganohayes allegedly told a witness he was paid two grand to kill Green, but no further information on the murder-for-hire was immediately available.
Torreganohayes was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
