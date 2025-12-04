Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: One student hurt by scissors in melee among St. Helena Central High School students
GREENSBURG — A melee among students at St. Helena Central High School left one student with a minor scissor cut near an eye, police said Thursday.
In a video obtained by WBRZ, one student appears to be holding a pair of scissors as they approach another student from behind. The student seems to raise the scissors up and try to stab the other before a brawl breaks out.
Greensburg Police Chief Cedric Burise said the scissors "nicked" the student near the eye. "I wouldn't even call it a stabbing," he said.
"There was an altercation on campus involving some of our learners," the district superintendent's office said. "The situation was quickly controlled by our School Resource Officer who was at the scene."
The students involved were removed from campus.
Burise said students could face charges.
