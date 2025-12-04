Former CEO of finalist to develop LSU arena pardoned by Trump after bidding conspiracy indictment

WASHINGTON — The former CEO of the Oak View Group, one of the finalists under consideration to build a new $400 million arena at LSU, has been pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Timothy Leiweke, who was accused of "orchestrating a conspiracy to rig the bidding process" for the Moody Center at the University of Texas, was issued a "full and unconditional pardon" by Trump on Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors said that the crime occurred between February 2018 and June 2024, at a minimum.

Following his federal indictment, Leiweke stepped down from his role as CEO of Oak View.

WBRZ previously reported that LSU was modelling the new Our Lady of the Lake arena project off the Moody Center.