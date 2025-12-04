52°
Capitol region Christmas events seeing cancellations, delays ahead of rainy weekend

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — Multiple Christmas events around the capital region are being cancelled or delayed ahead of a rainy weekend.

The Broadmoor Christmas Parade has been cancelled. 

The Zachary Christmas parade will roll at 1 p.m. on Saturday, three hours after the originally scheduled 10 a.m. start time. 

The Town of Brusly Christmas Tree Lighting has been moved to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7. 

Check back here over the coming days for other weather-related event changes this weekend as the WBRZ Storm Station keeps an eye on the skies. 

