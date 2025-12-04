REPORT: Joe Sloan set to be the offensive coordinator at Kentucky

BATON ROUGE - A little over a month after he was fired as LSU's offensive coordinator, it seems Joe Sloan has found a new home in the SEC.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Thursday that Kentucky is set to hire Sloan as the offensive coordinator for the Wildcats.

Sources: Kentucky is set to hire Joe Sloan as the school’s offensive coordinator. Sloan is the former OC and quarterbacks coach at LSU and spent nine years at Louisiana Tech prior to that. pic.twitter.com/u5jvD1PqIE — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 4, 2025

Sloan is the first hire for new Kentucky head coach Will Stein.

Sloan spent almost four seasons at LSU serving as the Tigers' quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He was fired in October 2025 shortly after the school let go of Brian Kelly.