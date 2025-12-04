52°
Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: Joe Sloan set to be the offensive coordinator at Kentucky
BATON ROUGE - A little over a month after he was fired as LSU's offensive coordinator, it seems Joe Sloan has found a new home in the SEC.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Thursday that Kentucky is set to hire Sloan as the offensive coordinator for the Wildcats.
Sources: Kentucky is set to hire Joe Sloan as the school’s offensive coordinator. Sloan is the former OC and quarterbacks coach at LSU and spent nine years at Louisiana Tech prior to that. pic.twitter.com/u5jvD1PqIE— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 4, 2025
Sloan is the first hire for new Kentucky head coach Will Stein.
Sloan spent almost four seasons at LSU serving as the Tigers' quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He was fired in October 2025 shortly after the school let go of Brian Kelly.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gov. Landry appoints Jarrod Coniglio as the new Secretary of the Louisiana...
-
Former CEO of finalist to develop LSU arena pardoned by Trump after...
-
21-year-old killed in possible home invasion along Scenic Highway
-
Capitol region Christmas events seeing cancellations, delays ahead of rainy weekend
-
One student hurt by scissors in melee among St. Helena Central High...
Sports Video
-
Lane Kiffin to appear on College GameDay this weekend in Atlanta
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday
-
Dunham gears up for state semifinals
-
LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles