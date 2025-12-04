52°
REPORT: Joe Sloan set to be the offensive coordinator at Kentucky

2 hours 11 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, December 04 2025 Dec 4, 2025 December 04, 2025 5:46 PM December 04, 2025 in Sports
Source: ESPN
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - A little over a month after he was fired as LSU's offensive coordinator, it seems Joe Sloan has found a new home in the SEC.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Thursday that Kentucky is set to hire Sloan as the offensive coordinator for the Wildcats.

Sloan is the first hire for new Kentucky head coach Will Stein.

Sloan spent almost four seasons at LSU serving as the Tigers' quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He was fired in October 2025 shortly after the school let go of Brian Kelly.

