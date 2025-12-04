53°
Lane Kiffin to appear on College GameDay this weekend in Atlanta
BATON ROUGE - LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is set to appear on College GameDay this Saturday ahead of the SEC Championship game.
The official LSU football account posted that Kiffin would make an appearance in Atlanta.
Coach Kiffin will head to Atlanta for an appearance on @CollegeGameDay this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/r6SoiLyTm9— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 4, 2025
Alabama and Georgia play for the SEC Championship on WBRZ Saturday at 3 p.m.
