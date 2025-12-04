53°
Lane Kiffin to appear on College GameDay this weekend in Atlanta

1 hour 41 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, December 04 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is set to appear on College GameDay this Saturday ahead of the SEC Championship game.

The official LSU football account posted that Kiffin would make an appearance in Atlanta.

Alabama and Georgia play for the SEC Championship on WBRZ Saturday at 3 p.m. 

