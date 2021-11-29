45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tigerland area bridge closed for months-long construction of replacement

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - As of Monday morning, the bridge on Bob Petit Boulevard running over Bayou Fountain has been closed to allow for the construction of a replacement bridge.

During the months-long construction process, the intersection of Bob Petit Boulevard and Nicholson Drive will remain completely closed to both cars and pedestrians.

Officials expect the entire project to be completed by the late summer of 2022.

