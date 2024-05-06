88°
Crews investigate house fire off Plank Road

1 hour 20 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, May 06 2024 May 6, 2024 May 06, 2024 12:29 PM May 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Crews are investigating a fire at a vacant house Monday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened on North 23rd Street. The house was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. 

There was no known cause. Fire investigators were on the scene shortly after noon Monday. 

