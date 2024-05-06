88°
Crews investigate house fire off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Crews are investigating a fire at a vacant house Monday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened on North 23rd Street. The house was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
There was no known cause. Fire investigators were on the scene shortly after noon Monday.
