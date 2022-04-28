Thursday PM Forecast: southeast winds bring weather transition to end week

The final weekend of April will feel much more like late May. Get ready for warmth and returning humidity.

Next 24 Hours: Despite mainly clear skies and light winds, temperatures will not be quite as cool as the last few nights. Expect lows in the mid to upper 50s. The final day of the workweek will offer mostly sunny skies as winds start to work in out of the southeast. Highs will top out in the mid 80s and a touch of humidity may be felt in the coastal areas.

Up Next: Over the weekend, mornings will be much muggier with lows in the mid 60s. This added moisture will help clouds develop along with stray, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Certainly, no single day looks like a washout. In fact, rain coverage will be highest on Sunday at a measly 20 percent. Each day will bring plenty of sunshine with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Through the first half of next week, rain chances will be quite low and temperatures will be quite high. While not currently in the forecast, an isolated high near 90 degrees is not out of the question Monday through Wednesday. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

Garth Brooks: For those heading out to the concert on Saturday evening, the weather looks good. Those arriving early to tailgate will find mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. A stray shower is not out of the question but, if one can even develop, it would be short-lived. Into the evening hours, expect mostly clear skies and thermometers will fall out of the 80s into the 70s with a touch of humidity.

The Explanation: A weak, but broad upper level ridge of high pressure will traverse the Eastern U.S. through the end of the week. A surface high pressure system will move toward the Bahamas by the weekend causing surface winds to come out of the southeast and return moisture to the region. Onshore flow will gradually prime the atmosphere with moisture bringing more humid and uncomfortable conditions. A couple of weak upper level disturbances will move well north of the area Saturday through early next week. Rain coverage will be barely above zero on Saturday due to a lack of any real triggering mechanism. A cold front could get just close enough to help heave out some pop-up, afternoon showers or thunderstorms—especially on Sunday. However, there will just be a slight bump in areal rain coverage to 20 percent. A surface low pressure system will track across the country on Monday and Tuesday causing south winds, or humid onshore flow, to really increase. With most of the associated lift in the atmosphere remaining well north of the area, no single day early next week is expected to exceed 10 percent areal rain coverage. Temperatures will warm well above average into the upper 80s through the period. While not explicitly in the forecast, an isolated reading of 90 degrees is possible. A cold front could approach the area toward the end of next—perhaps getting close enough to set off isolated showers and thunderstorms. However, as far as any temperature changes go, it becomes less and less likely for cold fronts to completely cross the area into the month of May.

