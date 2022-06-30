Thursday PM Forecast: More downpours as we head into the holiday weekend

Tropical showers will keep temperatures in the 80s to start the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight will be in this mid-70s and the rest of the shower activity will fizzle out. Friday temperatures will max out in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Some rain could be around in the morning, but the bulk of the showers and storms will bubble up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.. Some of them could be very efficient rain makers. There is a level 1/4 marginal risk for excessive rainfall. This means that storms could produce several inches of rain in a short amount of time. That tends to strain the drainage system. When it is actively raining, keep an eye out for street and poor drainage flood, especially in those typical problem spots. The majority of the WBRZ viewing area will see rain before the day is over.

Up Next: The risk for excessive rainfall continues at least through Saturday. Showers and storms will be efficient rain makers capable of causing street and poor drainage flooding. This is common for showers and storms this time of year and is being enhanced by the tropical disturbance near south Texas. Of the two weekend days, Saturday is trending wetter than Sunday. Afternoon highs will be near 90° before significant cloud cover and showers and storms roll in. Not everyone will see rain every day. Over the weekend, morning temperatures will start in the low 70s and climb into the low 90s before pop up showers move in. Overall, rainfall should be manageable, but the Storm Station is monitoring the risk for excessive rain. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 is bringing the threat of heavy rain and tropical storm force winds to countries in the Caribbean. This storm is not a threat to the local area. CLICK HERE to see the latest forecast cone for PTC 2.

There is a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that is promoting extra rainfall this week. It may become a short-lived tropical depression. It is approaching the southern Texas coastline. This system is not a threat to the local area.

Western Gulf of Mexico:

Recent satellite and radar imagery indicate that showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure near the southern coast of Texas have changed little in organization since

this morning. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly northward and inland over southeastern Texas later today. Slow development of this system is possible while the low remains over water and it could still become a short-lived tropical depression before it moves inland. Regardless of development, heavy rain is possible along portions of the Texas coast for the next two days. For more information about the potential for heavy rain, please see products issued by your National Weather Service office. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter plane is currently enroute to investigate the system.

Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.





Western Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Any development of this system should be slow to occur while the wave moves west-northwestward during the next day or two. The wave is forecast to move over the Windward Islands on Friday and then over the eastern Caribbean Sea by the weekend, where further development is unlikely due to unfavorable environmental conditions.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.