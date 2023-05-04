Thursday PM Forecast: add humidity and showers to the warm weather pattern

The new season of our favorite program, “Louisiana summers” premieres this weekend in the Capital Area. Warmth, humidity and showers are all back in the forecast.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will thicken overnight and so will the air! Onshore, southeast winds will increase humidity and cause low temperatures to rest in the upper 60s. Friday will begin sticky and mostly cloudy. As high temperatures chug into the mid to upper 80s, isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop. In typical warm season fashion, not everyone will see rain. In this case, most of the activity will be north of I-12.

Up Next: Saturday is the most challenging period in the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast. A complex of thunderstorms will be racing eastward out of Texas and falling apart on approach to the local area. It is possible that a few showers and thunderstorms hold on and clip the area before dawn. As temperatures warm on Saturday, showers and thunderstorms will reignite where the early activity diminished. Again, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected, primarily north of I-12. Sunday and Monday will be very summerlike with partly sunny skies, spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms, highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

--Josh

