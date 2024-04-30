60°
Officials investigating reported shooting early Tuesday morning

Tuesday, April 30 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating after a reported shooting early Tuesday morning left one person injured. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on North 15th Street, but could not provide immediate further information. 

This is a developing story. 

