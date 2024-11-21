Thursday PM Forecast: a few frosty mornings ahead in some neighborhoods

In fact, low temperatures in Baton Rouge stopped at 45 degrees on Thursday morning while most surrounding neighborhoods hit the upper 30s. Technically speaking, it was not the coolest night since March for the Capital City, but even cooler temperatures will help meet that milestone over the next two nights.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With clear skies and light winds, low temperatures will dive back into the upper 30s and low 40s. Patchy frost will be possible, mainly north of Baton Rouge. Friday will remain clear with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Take a jacket when you head out to any high school football playoff games as temperatures will quickly fall through the 50s.

LSU Football: Tailgaters will need layers on Saturday. With morning temperatures near 40 degrees, at minimum, a jacket will be needed early. Sun will then warm temperatures into the upper 60s by afternoon allowing a lighter outer layer. However, don’t lose the jacket entirely if you are heading into the game, temperatures will cool off into the 50s quickly after nightfall. The Tigers have played several night games this time of year with temperatures below 60 degrees at start time. Check out the LSU Kickoff Weather Index to see their win percentage.

Up Next: Quiet weather is expected to carry on into the weekend. Amidst the latest cool stretch, Saturday may have the chilliest morning with low temperatures in the upper 30s on account of completely clear, calm conditions. More widespread frost could occur as far south as the I-12 corridor. Cover or bring in any sensitive plants. Beneath a sky of sun and high clouds, the afternoon will warm efficiently with high temperatures in the low 70s. Sunday will be a bit warmer with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 70s. Even more cloud cover is likely as the weekend concludes, but it will not produce any rain.

The next frontal system will be organizing across the Midwest early next week. This system will draw moisture inland from the Gulf of Mexico bringing temperatures back above average. While an uptick in cloud cover is likely, as of this forecast, it is hard to pinpoint any major rain chances through the middle of next week. The associated strong cold front is expected to move in around Thanksgiving. This system could bring rain and thunderstorms for the holiday. In fact, it could be a travel nuisance for much of the country. Cooler air will follow.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

