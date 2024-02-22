Thursday AM Forecast: Warm, windy, and cloudy today ahead of a beautiful weekend

Ahead of a weak cold front, more clouds and windy conditions take over today. Sunshine returns tomorrow and warm and dry conditions stick around for the next several days.

Today & Tonight: An increase in clouds overnight kept temperatures warm this morning, near 60° in the Baton Rouge area. While mainly cloudy skies will dominate today, temperatures continue to warm, flirting with the 80° mark this afternoon. A few light showers could squeeze out of the clouds, but overall most will remain dry. The most noticeable change in weather today will be the elevated winds. Sustained wind speeds could top out at 25 mph with gusts of 30mph or greater possible. These conditions are brought to the Capital Area ahead of a weak cold front that will sweep through overnight.

Once the front moves through, winds will shift to be out of the northwest, and will usher in another push of dry air for the weekend. Friday morning will start off with party cloudy skies with clearing throughout the day. Breezy conditions also stick around for the day and morning lows are expected in the mid-50s.

Up Next: Another weekend of LSU Baseball kicks off at Alex Box stadium today with games through Sunday. Each day will see a bit more cloud cover and warmer temperatures. All weekend, any plans outdoors will be very warm and sunny with low humidity and light winds. Definitely a great weekend to watch some baseball.

By next week, we continue our dry spell with temperatures even warmer, in the low 80s each afternoon through midweek.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.