Thursday AM Forecast: Showers will help keep the heat in check

Afternoon highs will not last long. Showers will help to keep the heat in check.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Good morning! Keep your umbrella close by in case some of the afternoon showers end up over your head. About half of the area will see some rain today, the rest will get the benefit of the cloud cover. Temperatures will rise into the 90s and the heat index will be in the triple digits by the early afternoon. The rain and clouds will prevent it from getting into heat advisory territory in the late afternoon. Any showers will clear out by sunset. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: This pattern is set to repeat through the rest of the week. Keep your umbrella and your sunglasses close by. You may need both each day. Expect the morning hours to be mostly dry. If you need to get out and do yard work, the morning hours are more ideal. Not everyone will see rain every afternoon. You will be able to dodge the showers if you keep your WBRZ WX App notification on. About 50% of the viewing area will see a shower each afternoon. Temperatures in the afternoon will max out in the low 90s and overnight lows will be in the mid-70s. Check back in every day for a look at the futurecast for an idea of where the afternoon showers will bubble up.

The Weekend: Rain coverage is going to scale back over the weekend with showers spreading out over only 30% of the viewing area. Again, rain will be largely in the afternoon hours and the whole day will not be a washout on Saturday or Sunday. Of the two weekend days, Sunday is trending drier. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 5 days.