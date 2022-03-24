Thursday AM Forecast: Mostly sunny skies and a sneaky shower around today

Will you be in the 10% rain coverage today? A sneaky shower could be around this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We hope you are ready for more sunshine. Temperatures will climb to near 70° today with mostly sunny skies. A stray, incredibly brief shower is possible in the warmest hours of the day between 3-5 p.m. Only 10% of the viewing area is expected to see a shower (at the most). If you see rain today, snap a photo and send it to us at weather@wbrz.com. Most of the area will be clear and dry. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Up Next: Clear skies will bring a gradual warm up for the rest of your forecast. Friday will be a near perfect repeat of Thursday, but no sneaky showers. There is plenty of time to get outside and do yard work. Temperatures will be in the low 70s in the afternoon and overnight temperatures will fall into the 40s. Over the weekend, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday with no rain in the weekend forecast. Early next week high temperatures will reach the low 80s with sunny skies. The next significant chance for rain is likely on Wednesday into Thursday. A few thunderstorms will roll through along the next front. It’s too far away to nail down the timing. Come back for more specific details as we gather them. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

