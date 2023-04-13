Thursday AM Forecast: A few showers today and more showers will be possible this weekend

Thursday is trending dryer than forecast but keep an eye on the weekend forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A few showers will be around today, but it will not be a total washout. Expect showers in and out in the morning and then dryer in the afternoon. The showers will be light. Temperatures will struggle to reach 70° and we will spend the afternoon in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight you can give your AC a break with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Up Next: Friday is trending dry with temperatures rebounding into the low 80s. Friday night will have temperatures in the mid-60s. Rain will be back in the forecast for Saturday with scattered thunderstorms moving through in the afternoon after about 2pm. These storms will produce periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. Storms will become more widespread across the area in the evening hours and some will last into the very early morning hours of Sunday. Sunday will be drying up after 7am. Then we will trend mostly sunny and dry into next week with temperatures in the low 80s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

