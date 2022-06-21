Three south Louisiana men injured in North Carolina plane crash

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. - A group of men from Louisiana, including a businessman from Baton Rouge, were involved in a plane crash near Asheville, NC. Thursday.

The men, who are alive and recovering in the hospital, have been identified as Jeffrey Trufant, Sean Harrison and Michael Franco.

Franco lives in Baton Rouge with his wife and five children and is self-employed.

Though it's not clear yet who was flying the plane, Harrison appears to be a pilot based on his Facebook page.

The group was flying over their kids' camp, where Trufant is a director.

First responders on the scene did not have much information.

"At this time we don't know the cause of the crash or anything of that nature," Transylvania County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chuck Owenby said.

The men were reported saying that the single-engine plane became "unresponsive" as they were preparing to land.

According to witnesses, Trufant was able to get out of the wreckage and run for help despite broken bones.

Click here for GoFundMe pages for Jeffrey Trufant, Sean Harrison, and Michael Franco.