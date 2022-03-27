76°
Three juveniles sent to hospital after fight at juvenile detention center Friday night

BATON ROUGE - Three juveniles were sent to the hospital after a fight broke out at the juvenile detention facility along Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Friday night.

According to the mayor's office, “property” was damaged during the brawl, but no officers were injured.

The mayor's office said the juveniles will be charged but did not expand on what charges they will be facing.

This is a developing story.

