79°
Latest Weather Blog
Three dead, almost 40 homes damaged after explosion in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. - A yet-unsourced home explosion in an Indiana town killed three people and damaged at least 39 other homes Wednesday afternoon, according to local fire departments.
It's unknown what caused the explosion, according to the Evansville mayor.
Initial surveys showed 39 homes were severely to minorly damaged, and according to the American Red Cross, 11 of those homes were left completely uninhabitable.
Search and rescue has been delayed until the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives can secure each home and confirm there is no threat of further explosions.
Trending News
Authorities also asked residents to stay clear of the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pay raises for police and other city-parish employees approved by Metro Council
-
Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes
-
Bad behavior surrounding drug store dumpster, neighbor's property tainted
-
After WBRZ report on teacher's child porn arrest, school system admits employee...
-
After 2-year-old's overdose death, family plans to sue state over DCFS failure