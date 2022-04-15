Three arrested after Livingston Parish fraud bust

ALBANY - Police responded to a report of alleged fraudulent activity at a local bank which led to three arrests.

The Albany Police Department arrested 44-year-old Ricky Lee Jr., 43-year-old Billy Joe Massey and 41-year-old Kaylin McKinney on Friday.

Their booking charges were a collection of monetary instrument abuse, identity theft, forgery and drug possession.

All three are being held at Livingston Parish Detention Center. Their bonds are currently set at $291,200, $60,500 and $36,500 respectively.