Three arrested after Livingston Parish fraud bust
ALBANY - Police responded to a report of alleged fraudulent activity at a local bank which led to three arrests.
The Albany Police Department arrested 44-year-old Ricky Lee Jr., 43-year-old Billy Joe Massey and 41-year-old Kaylin McKinney on Friday.
Their booking charges were a collection of monetary instrument abuse, identity theft, forgery and drug possession.
All three are being held at Livingston Parish Detention Center. Their bonds are currently set at $291,200, $60,500 and $36,500 respectively.
