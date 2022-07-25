Teens tried to rob man after luring him to motel for sex; 15-year-old shot during struggle

PORT ALLEN - A 16-year-old girl accidentally shot her 15-year-old accomplice while the pair was trying to rob a man who went to a motel room expecting to find a prostitute, officials said Monday.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the teenagers carried out the scheme early Monday morning at the Baton Rouge West Inn along LA 415. Major Zack Simmers with the sheriff's office said a 15-year-old boy used the girl to lure their target to the motel.

"That was the ruse that they were using, and they attempted to rob him," Simmers explained.

However, things didn't go to plan for the teens. A struggle broke out at the motel, during which the girl shot the other teen—her boyfriend—by mistake.

"He fought back, gunshots went off, and one of the juveniles was hit."

The 15-year-old boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Both teens are facing armed robbery charges. Simmers added that the teenagers had three weapons on them at the time: an AR-15 and two pistols.

"This has to stop. First we have to get a juvenile facility, we have to get one built or we have to have access to one. In these facilities, you can't just lock them up and throw away the key," Simmer said. "You need to rehabilitate them, you need to educate them, you need to give them the tools they need to use to become productive members of society whenever they get out. If not, they're going to be right back doing the same thing when they get out."

The man targeted in the robbery is also facing charges for soliciting prostitution.

Sources told WBRZ that a mother of one of the teens reserved the room, but it's unclear whether she'll face any charges.