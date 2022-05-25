Teen tied to murder case led police on high-speed chase through BR, crashed into trooper

BATON ROUGE - State troopers in Baton Rouge captured a teen "person of interest" in a New Orleans carjacking and homicide after a car chase Tuesday.

The Jeep Liberty reported to have been taken in the carjacking was spotted around 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish. Troopers tried to stop the Jeep, but the driver sped away, causing four separate wrecks on Siegen Lane before crashing into a trooper's police unit.

Troopers said the driver got on I-10 toward Siegen, drove the wrong way on Airline Highway back to Siegen, then tried to get on eastbound I-10 toward New Orleans.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested on a slew of traffic charges and with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. Police described him as a person of interest in a May 22 killing in Orleans Parish.

A passenger in the Jeep was taken to a hospital to be examined, police said.

Earlier, Baton Rouge Police chased a suspect in an unrelated pursuit. It ended in a crash in Central.