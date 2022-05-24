82°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: High-speed chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash
CENTRAL - Police units were pursuing a stolen vehicle for seven miles before it crashed in Central Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, units started following the car on Plank Road near Sycamore and pursued the vehicle for seven miles until it crashed on Joor Road near Lovett Road.
One person is in critical condition after the wreck.
Trending News
No more information is immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...