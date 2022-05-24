BRPD: High-speed chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash

CENTRAL - Police units were pursuing a stolen vehicle for seven miles before it crashed in Central Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, units started following the car on Plank Road near Sycamore and pursued the vehicle for seven miles until it crashed on Joor Road near Lovett Road.

One person is in critical condition after the wreck.

No more information is immediately available.