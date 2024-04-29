AG sues Biden administration over new Title IX expansion that broadens protections to transgender students

BATON ROUGE — State Attorney General Liz Murrill announced Monday that her office has sued the federal government over their newest Title IX ruling.

Murrill, who was joined by Gov. Jeff Landry and Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley at a press conference responding to the Title IX changes, said her office is against the expansion of Title IX to broaden sex-based discrimination and harassment to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The lawsuit, Louisiana v. The U.S. Department of Education, sees Louisiana joined by Mississippi, Montana and Idaho in opposing the new Title IX regulations.

Landry and State Senator Beth Mizell (R-Franklinton), who authored the recently-passed "Fairness in Woman’s Sports Act," both expressed their support for the suit.

Murrill said the expansion of Title IX by the Biden administration to be illegal and would "apply burdensome requirements on nearly very school, college, and university in Louisiana and across the nation."

"This would deprive women and girls of the equal educational opportunities they struggled for decades to secure, and cost states billions of dollars to implement," she said.

The expanded Title IX regulations cover locker rooms, bathrooms and sleeping accommodations for overnight trips, with the issue of athletics not directly addressed.