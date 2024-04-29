65°
Power line falls into Amarillo Street home, starting fire; all reported safe

2 hours 38 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2024 Apr 29, 2024 April 29, 2024 11:48 AM April 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters say a power line fell into the side of a house on Amarillo Street late Monday morning and started a fire. 

Two people were present at the home but were able to leave the building safely. Fire crews weren't able to extinguish the blaze until an Entergy crew arrived and shut off power to the line.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a tree fell into the power line, then the line fell against the home's siding. The power line was still arcing when the firefighters arrived. 

The fire spread into the home's attic, and was extinguished within an hour of the fire crew's arrival.

